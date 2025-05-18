Indian Defence Forces Get Emergency Procurement Powers To Buy Advanced Arms, Ammunition Worth Rs 40000 Crore Amid Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Indian defence forces are on the cusp of a major transformation, with the government approving a massive deal worth around Rs 40,000 crore to procure critical arms and ammunition. The Indian government's decision to approve emergency procurement powers for defence forces to buy arms and ammo comes amid the ongoing ‘Operation Sindoor’, where the Indian armed forces have been targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Defence Acquisition Council, headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recently granted approval for the acquisitions under emergency powers, allowing the forces to quickly procure the equipment they need to tackle security challenges.

The deal included the purchase of surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long-range loitering munitions, and ammunition for artillery, air defence, and missiles and rockets of different types. The forces will have to receive the equipment within a stipulated time period, ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle any security challenges. The government's move is expected to enhance the capabilities of the defence forces, allowing them to respond more effectively to emerging threats.

Emergency Procurement Powers: A Game-Changer For Defence Forces

According to the analysts, the emergency procurement powers have been a game-changer for the defence forces, allowing them to quickly procure the equipment they need to tackle security challenges. The Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) have already benefited from these powers, acquiring Heron Mark 2 drones that were used to keep a watch on live operations during Operation Sindoor. The Rampage missile, which was used to attack targets in Pakistan, was also acquired under emergency procurement powers by the IAF and Indian Navy.

As per ANI, under the emergency powers, the forces are focusing on buying equipment like surveillance drones, kamikaze drones, long range loitering munitions and ammunition for artillery, air defence and missiles and rockets of different types.

The forces rained lot of heavy duty missiles including the BrahMos and Scalp cruise missiles at targets in Pakistan.

The forces will have to receive the equipment for which the deals are getting signed under emergency powers within a stipulated time period.

This is the fifth tranche of emergency procurement powers given to the defence forces in the last five years.

The procurements would be done by the forces involving the financial advisors from the defence finance wing.

The Defence Ministry is also working on the long term projects for the forces and senior officials are meeting industry leadership in this regard.

The Defence Ministry officials have already held meetings with senior leadership from the public sector units and private industry including Solar Defence and Aerospace.

Reportedly, the defence ministry is also working on long-term projects to modernise the forces, with senior officials meeting industry leadership to discuss partnerships and collaborations. The public sector units like Bharat Electronics Limited are expected to bag orders for low-level radars for drone detection, while Indian companies engaged in drone manufacturing are also likely to receive orders from all three services. The Indian government has been emphasising the importance of indigenisation in defence production, and the proposed deal is expected to give a big boost to the domestic defence industry.

As per the experts, the new emergency powers come with certain conditions, including a 15% outer limit of the budget and a requirement to finalise contracts within 40 days. The deliveries are expected to be made within a year, ensuring that the forces receive the equipment they need in a timely manner. The powers will be exercised by the vice chiefs of the respective three forces, with additional conditions requiring concurrence from financial advisors and special permission for any imports or global buys. The step will ensure that the procurement process is transparent and efficient, and that the forces receive the best possible equipment.

The experts believed that the approval of the deal is a major boost to the defence forces amid the ongoing Operation Sindoor. The Indian armed forces have dealt a severe blow to the Pakistan Air Force, hitting 11 out of 12 air bases and causing heavy damage to their infrastructure and aircraft. The deal will further enhance the forces' capabilities, ensuring that they are well-equipped to handle any security challenges. The government has been working to strengthen the country's defence capabilities, and this deal is a major step in that direction.