Indian Naval Ship Trikand Concludes Port Call at Port Victoria in Seychelles

New Delhi: Indian Naval Ship Trikand, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, departed from Port Victoria, Seychelles, on March 20 on completion of an enriching port call that had commenced on March 16.

Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of the ship, called on senior Government functionaries and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles. The ship also handed over critical spares and essential stores to the Government of Seychelles.

INS Trikand participated in the first tri-services edition of Exercise Lamitiye 2026, along with members from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). This also marked the maiden participation of the Indian Navy in Exercise Lamitiye.

During the harbour phase, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) training was conducted onboard, which also included joint boarding drills. This was followed by the sea phase of the exercise, during which the ship exercised with SCGS Le Vigilant and undertook joint boarding operations at sea by a team comprising Indian Navy Marine Commandos and Special Forces of SDF. This was followed by the landing of Army troops of the Indian Army and the Seychelles Defence Forces on Praslin Island.

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Maj Gen Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, SDF, Brig Jean Attala, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, SDF, along with other senior officers, embarked on INS Trikand for the sea phase to witness the conduct of the exercise.

The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability and strengthen maritime cooperation between India and Seychelles.

Lamitiye, meaning 'friendship' in the Creole language, reflects the historic ties between the two nations.

The port call reflects India's vision of MAHASAGAR – Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region, and reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to remain the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region.

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