Indian Navy's New Edge In Anti-Submarine Warfare As INS Kavaratti Successfully Test-Fires ERASR

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has successfully carried out user trials of the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) from INS Kavaratti between June 23 and July 7, marking a major milestone for India's defence capabilities. The achievement came as a big breakthrough in the development of Indigenous defence technology, showcasing the country's growing prowess in the field.

The ERASR is a cutting-edge, totally indigenous anti-submarine rocket designed and developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, in association with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. The rocket is a crucial component of the Indian Navy's arsenal, enabling it to combat submarines with high accuracy and consistency.

Successful Trials Of 17 ERASR

The ERASR boasts a twin-rocket motor configuration, allowing it to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements. The rocket's innovative design enables it to deliver precise and effective strikes against underwater targets, making it a valuable asset for the Indian Navy.

A total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test-evaluated at different ranges, demonstrating the rocket's range performance, electronic time fuze functioning, and warhead functioning. These trials were a testament to the rocket's reliability and effectiveness in combat situations.

The ERASR's development involved partnerships with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, and Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur, highlighting the importance of industry collaborations in India's defence sector. These partnerships have played a crucial role in the successful development and testing of the ERASR.

The successful completion of user trials paves the way for the Indian Navy to induct the ERASR system soon. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and the industry involved in the development and trials of the system, stating that the induction of this system will boost the Navy's striking power.