Indigenous Underwater Robotics: Indian Navy Signs Rs 66 Crore Deal With Odisha-based Coratia Technologies

New Delhi: Coratia Technologies, an Odisha-based startup, has signed a contract worth INR 66 Cr (approx. USD 7.5 million) with the Indian Navy. The deep-tech robotics startup will supply and maintain its indigenously developed Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (UWROVs), stated the company in a press release.

The agreement, signed in the presence of high-ranking Indian Navy officials, represents the first large-scale induction of India-built UWROVs into active naval operations. Currently, the Indian Navy has commissioned the flagship UWROV Jalasimha, which underwent rigorous testing & certifications to pass Technology Readiness Level-9 (NASA-based mission framework), enabling its induction into Indian Naval operations.

Coratia Technologies developed underwater robots, Jalasimha and Jaladuta, as well as Navya (ASV), enabling sonar-based mapping and real-time data analytics powered by AI and ML, serving a dual-use purpose for both the defence and civil sectors. The frugal design delivers advanced capabilities at a significantly lower cost, marking India's first cost-efficient breakthrough in underwater robotics.

"We recognised Coratia's unique strength in homegrown innovation and its potential to transform critical sectors. By investing, we are not just backing a promising startup but also reinforcing the spirit of 'Make in India' and contributing to the vision of becoming a global technology leader," said Raj Sethia, Founder and Managing Partner, MGF Kavachh. "By reducing India's reliance on imported foreign technology during a volatile geopolitical period, such innovations support our goal of enabling technological sovereignty," added Col. Sarjeet Yadav (Retd.), Venture Partner, MGF Kavachh.

Coratia Technologies recently also raised Rs 17.4 Cr (approx. USD 2 Mn) in a Pre-Series A round led by MGF Kavachh, supported by Pontaq Ventures India in July 2025, with plans to scale up R&D initiatives, IPR, and grow its exports to tap rising global demand. The underwater robotics market stands at USD 5.08 billion in 2025, forecasted to reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, growing at a 13.39% CAGR, as per Mordor Intelligence.

Civil and industrial use of Coratia's UWROV is already in service of clients such as SAIL, Indian Oil, Indian Railways, TATA Steel, among others. UWROVs have wide-ranging applications from dam and bridge inspections to ocean floor mapping and monitoring marine ecosystems, and inspection of offshore energy assets, pipelines, and subsea cables. They also play a critical role in disaster response and water quality monitoring.

"This is not only a recognition of our capability to design and manufacture mission-critical underwater systems but also symbolises the Navy's relentless efforts to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem through well-structured initiatives like the iDEX," said Debendra Pradhan, Co-Founder & CEO, Coratia Technologies. "Induction of indigenous UWROVs not only reduces costs and reliance on foreign suppliers but also combats trade restrictions and tariff uncertainties. We're here to unlock new possibilities for defence preparedness and supporting India's blue economy," added Biswajit Swain, Co-founder & CTO, Coratia Technologies.