Indian Navy To Showcase Operational Might off Puri Coast on December 4

Indian Navy to showcase Operational Demonstration off Puri coast on December 4 as part of Navy Day celebrations | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is set to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' off the coast of Puri in Odisha as part of the Navy Day celebrations on December 4, an official statement said on Saturday.

The highlights of the event will include coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft.

Navy To Conduct Op Demonstration off Coast of Puri

"In an exciting celebration of Navy Day 2024, the Indian Navy will perform a spectacular Operational Demonstration off the coast of Puri, Odisha, showcasing the strength and versatility of its naval fleet. This event is not only a tribute to India's rich maritime heritage but also an opportunity for the general public to witness first-hand the world of naval operations, a realm often hidden from public view," the Indian Navy said in a release.

During the event, Indian-built ships such as Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), as well as HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) will be on display.

"For most of our citizens, the activities of the Indian Navy remain out of sight, limited to news reports or ceremonial parades. The nature of naval operations, often conducted in the vast expanse of the high seas, means the general public rarely gets a chance to see the Indian Navy's powerful ships, cutting-edge equipment, or tactical maneuvers. This year's demonstration off Puri brings the Navy's prowess closer to the people and offers an up-close experience of naval activities,” an official statement said.

Why Navy Day is Celebrated On Dec 4