India’s Air Defence Boost: Centre Clears Procurement Of 114 Rafale Jets In Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal

New Delhi: India is set to acquire 114 additional Rafale fighter jets with the Defence Procurement Board (DPB) clearing the proposal for the deal to procure the fighter aircrafts that could strengthen the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capability. According to reports, the proposal will now be placed before the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for further approval.

Amidst growing concerns over the IAF’s steadily declining squadron strength, which has dropped to 29 squadrons, well below the authorised strength of 42.5 squadrons required to effectively counter a possible two-front challenge from China and Pakistan, the latest development in Defence is welcomed by the experts.

Reportedly, the talks on expanding the Rafale fleet have been intensified between India and France, with New Delhi and Paris conducting various rounds of talks to finalise the agreement during a proposed meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in February. The push for additional Rafales comes against the backdrop of a sharp fall in the IAF's fighter squadron numbers, which worsened after the retirement of the MiG-21 fleet last year, further depleting the Air Force's combat inventory.

The IAF has clearly projected an urgent operational requirement for additional Rafales to arrest the ongoing depletion in fighter squadrons, said a defence source. While a final decision will be taken once the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) proposal is placed before the DAC, the Rafale is increasingly being viewed as the quickest way to bridge critical operational gaps.

Urgent Need For Rafale Jets

