India’s Defense Leap: DAC Clears Rs 79,000 Crore Boost For Army, Navy & Air Force

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has given the go-ahead for capital acquisition proposals totaling around Rs 79,000 crore.

As mentioned in the official release from the Ministry of Defence, these approvals cover key equipment needs across the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Major Approvals for Indian Army

According to the Ministry of Defence statement, the DAC meeting on December 29, 2025, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several critical systems aimed at the Army.

These include Loiter Munition System for Artillery Regiments, Low Level Light Weight Radars, Long Range Guided Rocket Ammunition for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MRLS) and Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II.

As per the official release, "Loiter Munition will be used for precision strike of tactical targets, whereas Low Level Light Weight Radars will detect and track small size, low flying Unmanned Aerial Systems."

The statement further notes that "Long Range Guided Rockets will enhance the range and accuracy of Pinaka MRLS for effective engagement of high value targets."

Additionally, the upgraded Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System Mk-II "with enhanced range will protect the vital assets of the Indian Army in Tactical Battle Area and Hinterland."

Enhancements for Indian Navy

The official release highlights approvals for the Navy, including Bollard Pull (BP) Tugs, High Frequency Software Defined Radars (HF SDR) Manpack and leasing of High Altitude Long Range (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, "Induction of BP Tugs will assist Naval ships and submarines in berthing, unberthing and maneuvering in confined waters/harbor."

It adds that "The HF SDR will enhance long range secured communication during boarding and landing operations, whereas HALE RPAS will ensure continuous Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and credible Maritime Domain Awareness over the Indian Ocean Region."

Key Procurements for Indian Air Force

For the Air Force, the DAC has cleared items such as Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System, Astra Mk-II Missiles, Full Mission Simulator and SPICE-1000 Long Range Guidance Kits.

As stated in the release, "Induction of the Automatic Take-off Landing Recording System will fill the gaps in the aerospace safety environment by providing high definition all-weather automatic recording of landing and take-off."

The document explains that "Astra Mk-II Missiles with enhanced range will increase the capability of the fighter aircraft to neutralise adversary aircraft from large standoff range."

It also mentions that the "Full Mission Simulator for Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will augment pilots’ training in a cost effective and safe manner, while SPICE-1000 will enhance long range precision strike capability of the Indian Air Force."