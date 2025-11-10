'Infallible, Impervious And Precise': IAF Dazzles Guwahati With Air Show Over Brahmaputra River, Marking 93rd Anniversary

Guwahati: As part of its 93rd Anniversary celebrations, the Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a spectacular flying display over the majestic Brahmaputra River in Guwahati on Sunday, captivating thousands of spectators gathered along the riverbanks.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the event as the Chief Guest. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Surat Singh, along with senior officers of the IAF and the State Government, were also present.

This year's IAF anniversary theme - "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" ("acuuk, abhedy v sttiik") - was brought to life through a dazzling sequence of aerial manoeuvres, a release said.

An impressive lineup of fighter, transport, and helicopter aircraft flew past the Lachit Ghat, reflecting the IAF's operational range and strength. The display featured the indigenous fighter jet Tejas, the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, C-295 transport aircraft, and Hawks, symbolising the IAF's pathway to national resilience.

The Harvard, Sukhoi-30, and Rafale aircraft thrilled the crowd with their breathtaking low-level aerobatic manoeuvres. The performance concluded with synchronised formations by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang helicopter display team, earning thunderous applause from the audience.

The air show left an indelible mark on the spectators, especially the youth of the Northeast, who were visibly inspired by the display of skill, courage, and discipline.

