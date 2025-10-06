Naval Power Milestone: INS Androth, 2nd Made-In-India Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, To Join Indian Navy Fleet

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Navy is set to commission Androth, the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), at a ceremonial event scheduled for Monday at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard.

The ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, an official press release from Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The commissioning of Androth marks yet another milestone in the Indian Navy's steady stride towards capability enhancement and indigenisation. The induction is part of a larger momentum that has seen several state-of-the-art warships join the naval fleet in recent months.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata , Androth is a testimony to India's growing maritime self-reliance with over 80 per cent indigenous content . The ship underscores the Navy's commitment to enhancing indigenous capability through innovative technologies and homegrown solutions.

The commissioning of Androth will significantly enhance the Navy's ASW capabilities, particularly in countering threats in littoral waters. It reflects the Navy's sustained emphasis on indigenisation, innovation, and capability enhancement, while also highlighting the vital role of GRSE in strengthening India's maritime security architecture.