The Indian Navy formally inducted INS Ikshak, the third Survey Vessel Large (SVL), into its fleet in a ceremonial event at Naval Base, Kochi. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, with VAdm Sameer Saxena, FOCINC (South), senior naval officers, veterans, GRSE representatives, and distinguished civilians in attendance.



On arrival, the CNS was greeted with a 50-men Guard of Honour, highlighting the occasion’s ceremonial significance.



Commissioning Ceremony Highlights

The commissioning began with Captain Tribhuvan Singh, the ship’s Commanding Officer, reading the Commissioning Warrant. Following this, the Naval ensign and the ship’s commissioning pennant were hoisted amid the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by the crew’s Colour Guard. The Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the CNS.



State-of-the-Art Capabilities

INS Ikshak is equipped with advanced hydrographic and oceanographic systems, helicopter support, and dual-role capabilities. It can function as a survey vessel, a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) platform, or a hospital ship when required. The ship also features dedicated women’s accommodation, showcasing the Navy’s commitment to inclusivity and modernisation.



Indigenous Systems and Crew Dedication

Post-ceremony, Admiral Tripathi toured INS Ikshak, reviewing the construction process and integration of indigenous systems. He interacted with the commissioning crew and GRSE officials, praising their professionalism, dedication, and contribution toward the successful induction of the vessel.

