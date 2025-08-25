INS Udaygiri And INS Himgiri Set To Join The Indian Navy, Displaying India's Defence Manufacturing Power

New Delhi: India's naval capabilities have scaled another milestone, as the Indian Navy is poised to commission two state-of-the-art stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, on Tuesday. The two stealth frigates will be commissioned at a special event at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam. The momentous occasion will be the first time two major surface combatants built by different Indian shipyards will be inducted into the Navy simultaneously, showcasing the nation's growing shipbuilding capabilities and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

The commissioning ceremony, presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be a solid example of India's accelerating naval modernisation and its ability to deliver sophisticated warships from multiple shipyards. INS Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai, and INS Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata, represent India's maritime defence strength.

These advanced stealth frigates embody the success of the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives in the defence sector. The two warships, with around 75% indigenous content, supported by over 200 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), have generated around 4000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs.

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri shows the Navy's commitment to self-reliance in ship design and construction, following the commissioning of other indigenous platforms, including destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, submarine INS Vaghsheer, ASW Shallow Water Craft INS Arnala, and Diving Support Vessel INS Nistar, all in 2025 alone.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Indian Navy Share Videos Of Warships

Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, wrote, “Tomorrow, 26th August, I shall be in Visakhapatnam to attend the Commissioning Ceremony of the latest state of the art Project 17A multi-mission stealth frigates Udaygiri and Himgiri. This will be the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, will be commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India’s eastern seaboard. Looking forward to it.”

Navy Spokesperson also shared the video on X, with a caption, “#INSHimgiri: अदृश्यम अजयम. Invisible and Invincible. The legacy of the name Himgiri is distinguished by honour; its modern incarnation radiates unprecedented strength. Witness the evolution of Himgiri — from blueprints to the boundless blue of the sea. A proud heritage reborn and renewed. Commissioning on 26Aug 25 at Visakhapatnam.”

Sharing another video, the Indian Navy stated, “INS Udaygiri — United. Ultimate. Unbeatable. Stealth in design, strength in capability, and spirit in her crew. Astride tradition and technology, a new era begins. Watch the journey of #INSUdaygiri. Commissioning on 26 Aug 2025, #Visakhapatnam.”

Strengthening India's Maritime Interests

The defence experts stated that the P17A stealth frigates boast cutting-edge technology, featuring modern Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plants, state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management Systems, and a suite of advanced weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers. The warships, with a displacement of around 6700 tonnes, are roughly 5% larger than their predecessor Shivalik-class frigates, incorporating a sleeker form with reduced radar cross-section.

Additionally, the weapon suite includes supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm medium-range gun, close-in weapon systems, and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.