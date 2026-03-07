Iran Claims Devastating Strike on $300 Million US THAAD Radar in Jordan, Exposing Cracks in America’s Missile Shield | Image: Social Media

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran, Tehran has claimed responsibility for a precision strike that destroyed a critical $300 million American radar system integral to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) network. US officials and commercial satellite imagery have confirmed the loss at Jordan’s Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, dealing what analysts describe as one of Iran’s most significant tactical successes to date and creating dangerous gaps in regional air and missile defense coverage.

What Is the THAAD Radar System?

The THAAD radar system refers specifically to the AN/TPY-2 (Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance), a high-resolution, X-band phased-array radar manufactured by RTX (formerly Raytheon). It serves as the primary sensor and “eyes” of the US Army’s THAAD battery, America’s premier ground-based system for intercepting short-, medium-, and limited intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal (final descent) phase.

Unlike lower-tier defenses such as the Patriot system, the AN/TPY-2 is designed for both wide-area surveillance and precise fire-control support. The US operates only eight THAAD batteries worldwide (including deployments in South Korea, Guam, and the Middle East), with the radar forming the most expensive and irreplaceable component of each roughly $1 billion battery.

Key Features and Capabilities

The AN/TPY-2 stands out for its exceptional performance:

X-Band Operation (8.55–10 GHz): Provides superior target resolution, allowing it to discriminate real warheads from decoys, launch debris, or clutter, a critical edge against sophisticated ballistic threats.

Detection Range: Up to 3,000 km in forward-based surveillance mode; tracks targets at altitudes exceeding 150 km.

Dual Operational Modes:

Forward-Based Mode: Acts as a long-range early-warning sensor, cueing interceptors across the entire US Ballistic Missile Defense System (including Patriot, Aegis, and THAAD) via the Command and Control, Battle Management, and Communications (C2BMC) network.

Terminal Mode: Deployed alongside THAAD launchers to provide fire-control quality data, guiding “hit-to-kill” interceptors to destroy incoming missiles inside or just outside the atmosphere.

Transportable Design: The system comprises four trailer-mounted units (antenna weighing 34 tonnes, plus electronics, cooling, and a 1.1 MW diesel generator). It can be airlifted by C-130 or larger aircraft and set up rapidly anywhere in the world.

Advanced Phased-Array Technology: Features over 25,000 transmit/receive modules (recently upgraded with gallium nitride for greater power and range, including better hypersonic tracking).

These features make the AN/TPY-2 uniquely capable of extending the battlespace, giving defenders precious extra minutes to launch interceptors.

How the Strike Benefits Iran in Its Fight Against the US and Israel

By knocking out this single high-value asset, reportedly with a low-cost drone or missile in the war’s opening phase, Iran has achieved outsized strategic gains. Satellite images from March 2, 2026, reveal multiple 13-foot craters and total destruction of the radar’s five-trailer setup at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, with charred debris scattered across the site. Similar strikes targeted THAAD-related radar facilities in the UAE and other Gulf locations.

The loss creates a “significant gap” in high-altitude surveillance across the Levant and Gulf. Without the AN/TPY-2’s precise tracking and discrimination data: US and Israeli forces face reduced early-warning time against Iranian ballistic missiles.

THAAD batteries lose their primary sensor, forcing heavier reliance on Patriot systems, which are already strained by limited PAC-3 interceptor stocks.

The broader networked defense picture weakens, complicating coordinated intercepts with Israeli Arrow, US Aegis ships, and allied systems.

Analysts note this could allow Iran to penetrate defenses more effectively in future salvos, conserving its own missiles while overwhelming US/Israeli interceptors that cost millions each. The strike also demonstrates Tehran’s ability to target America’s most advanced assets despite layered protections, boosting Iranian morale and deterrence while pressuring Washington’s limited inventory of just eight THAAD batteries.

How Can the US Protect the THAAD Radar System from Future Iranian Attacks?

US defense planners have long recognized the AN/TPY-2’s vulnerability when emplaced, despite its mobility. Protection strategies now under urgent review include:

Rapid Relocation: The system’s transportable nature allows frequent repositioning to frustrate targeting — though this reduces coverage during moves.

Layered Base Defense: Surrounding the radar with Patriot batteries, short-range air defenses, electronic warfare jammers, and fighter patrols to intercept incoming drones or missiles.

Redundancy and Overlap: Integrating data from satellites, Aegis ships, and remaining radars (including recent gallium-nitride upgrades for longer range) to mitigate single-point failures.

Deception and Hardening: Use of decoys, camouflage netting, and reinforced shelters where terrain permits — though the radar requires unobstructed sky view.

Accelerated Replacement and Upgrades: Rush spare radars from global stocks or accelerate production of next-generation GaN variants; however, experts warn full replacement could take weeks or months.

The Pentagon has already deployed additional THAAD elements to the region in recent months, but the Jordan incident underscores that even the world’s most advanced missile shield remains only as strong as its sensors, and Iran has now proven it can blind them.