J&K Police To Have Artificial Intelligence-Based (AI) Next-Generation Security Grid Soon: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Jammu and Kashmir Police is all set to introduce next generation security grid based on Artificial Intelligence to strengthen hinterland and border security and counter Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat announced that J&K Police will soon have a fully AI-backed security grid in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology Jammu.

Speaking in Jammu, the DGP said the decision follows deliberations at the recent pan-India Directors General and Inspectors General Conference held in Raipur, where the Prime Minister highlighted both the power of artificial intelligence and the need for ethical boundaries. He stressed that technology must serve values and not override them.

DGP Prabhat cautioned against blind dependence on machines and said that AI systems are only as good as the data they are trained on and cannot replace human judgment. “Machines can compute and assist, but they must never dictate,” he said.

Despite the challenges, the DGP said change is inevitable and J&K Police fully understands the value addition and force multiplier effect that AI can provide. He announced that J&K Police has signed a memorandum of understanding with IIT Jammu to develop the AI-based next generation security grid.

The proposed AI backed system will assist police in areas such as forensics, investigations, and crime prevention by efficiently processing large volumes of data and supporting operational decision-making.

DGP added that police must be masters of machines and not mere end users. He concluded by emphasizing that a secure India is the foremost requirement for building a developed nation by 2047, asserting that “Surakshit Bharat is the foundation of Bharat@2047.”