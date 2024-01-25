Why Tejas Enjoys a Special Privilege Among All IAF Fighter Jets

New Delhi: In a latest development, a Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a flying demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday afternoon. The aircraft went down around 2:10 pm local time while performing an aerial manoeuvre, triggering panic among spectators. An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA Mk-1) he was flying crashed at the Dubai airshow, the IAF said.

As per the video footage, the indigenous fighter jet can be seen hitting the ground and erupting into a fireball and the pilot was unable to eject, with no signs of parachute deployment or seat activation. As per reports, Tejas was performing low-altitude manoeuvres on the last day of the event before suddenly losing control, nosediving into the ground, and erupting into a fireball followed by intense smoke and flames.

Earlier, a single-engine Tejas fighter jet went down in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on March 12, 2024, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that case.

Trainer variant of Tejas.

IOC Variant of Tejas with Su-30 mki.

Tejas’ Debut over Kartavya Path

Back in 2017, Tejas made its maiden appearance in the Republic Day flypast, leading the fleet of fighter aircraft after a hiatus of two decades since Marut's participation in the 1980s and 90s.

The lightweight, supersonic, multi-role single-seat fighter, led by Group Captain Madhav Rangachari, flew in 'Vic' formation, highlighting its agility and prowess. Inducted into the Indian Air Force's 45 Squadron 'Flying Daggers' in July of the previous year, Tejas marked a significant milestone in India's pursuit of indigenous defence capabilities.

An IOC variant of Light Combat Aircraft.

Tejas’ American F404 Heart and Impending Upgrade

Tejas' engine, a critical component of its success, has undergone a journey of development and innovation. Initially facing setbacks with the Kaveri jet engine program launched in 1986, Tejas found an interim solution in the General Electric F404-GE-F2J3 afterburning turbofan engine. Subsequently, upgraded General Electric F404-GE-IN20 engines have been powering Tejas variants since 2004. Adding to the intrigue, the F404 has FADEC, or Full Authority Digital Electronic Control – the latest aircraft ignition and engine control system that controls engine performance digitally, according to GE, making it more reliable in flight and less prone to crashing. This is probably one of the main enduring reasons why, from its very first day of induction, no Tejas has crashed to date.

F404 Engine Manufactured by GE Aerospace.

Looking forward, the Tejas Mark 1A variant will continue to be powered by the F404 IN20 engine, while the heavier Tejas Mark 2 will feature the General Electric F414 INS6 engine. The recent agreement between General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the indigenous manufacturing of GE's F414 engine for Tejas Mk2 is also a groundbreaking development. It involves the transfer of critical jet engine technologies, marking a significant stride in India's quest for self-reliance in advanced combat jet engine technology.

This agreement breaks the traditional "technology denial regime," with only a few countries possessing the expertise to manufacture such advanced engines. The F414 engine, a stalwart in the US Navy's aircraft, has been in operation for over 30 years, powering renowned aircraft like the Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and Saab Gripen. India's successful collaboration with GE not only represents a leap forward in technological self-reliance but also strengthens defence ties between India and the United States.

India's Strategem with Tejas

Also, last year, PM Modi took a sortie in the LCA, becoming the first Prime Minister to do so. Tejas is India’s first completely indigenously designed and developed aircraft, and the genesis of the Tejas project dates back to the 80s, with its first flight during PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure in 2001. However, it took another 15 years to get its initial operational clearance.