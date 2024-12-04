'Navy Is Way of Life': How Prerna Deosthalee Made History as 1st Woman to Command Indian Naval Ship

Imagine the open sea, a fast attack craft slicing through the waves, with a pioneering woman at the helm, rewriting history.

Trailblazing in the Navy

Commander Prerna Deosthalee made history in December 2023 by becoming the first woman to command an Indian Navy warship. Her appointment as the commanding officer of INS Trinkat marks a significant milestone for the Indian Navy.

A Historic Appointment

On Navy Day, December 4, 2023, Commander Deosthalee assumed command of INS Trinkat, a Goa-based fast attack craft of the Indian Navy. The ship is named after Trinkat Island in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago.

A Childhood Dream Near the Sea

Deosthalee’s fascination with the Navy began during her childhood in Colaba, South Mumbai, where she grew up near the sea and was constantly surrounded by naval activities. A post-graduate in psychology from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, she joined the Indian Navy in 2009, driven by a sense of adventure and a desire to contribute to a larger cause.

Her journey into the Navy was inspired by her younger brother’s entry into the service and her own experiences as an NCC naval cadet. Despite early setbacks, such as her sailboat capsizing three times during her first NCC sailing camp in Goa, Deosthalee persisted, eventually winning a gold medal at a sailing competition in Chilka Lake, Odisha.

A Turning Point in Kolhapur

A crucial moment came during her MA in Psychology in Kolhapur when the Indian Navy opened up observer positions to women for the first time. Encouraged by her father, she seized the opportunity and passed the entrance exam in 2009, thus beginning her career in the Navy.

Early Career and Recognition

Commander Deosthalee’s early career saw her training as an observer on the Tupolev TU maritime reconnaissance aircraft. In 2012, she was awarded the Indian Navy Videsh Seva Medal for her role in an operation responding to a Somali pirate attack on a Chinese merchant ship.

Now, at the helm of INS Trinkat, Commander Deosthalee leads an all-male crew with pride and confidence. “The services are gender-neutral,” she told The Week. “Women are already enrolled for combat duties such as fighter pilots and air operations officers. I was trained and tasked equally as my male counterparts.”

An Inspiration for Future Generations

On Navy Day 2023, Commander Deosthalee’s achievements stand as an inspiration to young women aspiring to break barriers in service to the nation. Her leadership in the Indian Navy exemplifies resilience, dedication, and the power of pushing boundaries in pursuit of excellence.