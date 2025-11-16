'Not Just Pasi Community, She Made Entire Nation Proud': Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue Of Uda Devi Pasi In Lucknow

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Uda Devi Pasi in Lucknow. Addressing the event in Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said that not just the Pasi community, but the whole nation is proud of Uda Devi. Being an MP from Lucknow, Singh added that it is a matter of "great pride and honour" to have been associated with the land of Uda Devi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar as his place of work.

"Uda Devi not only made the Pasi community proud but also the entire nation. Every Indian should feel proud of her. I am truly delighted to be present among you all in Lucknow today for this event related to Uda Devi... she, who belongs to the Dalit community and sacrificed her life in this very region of Lucknow.

Lucknow shares a special bond with the prominent Dalit figure, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Bhadant Bodhanand Ji, who was like a teacher to Baba Saheb, and Bhadant Pragyanand Ji, who inspired him, resided in Lucknow. That is why we all recognise Lucknow as the land of Baba Saheb's affection... It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to have a land associated with Uda Devi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar as my place of work," the Defence Minister added.

The Defence Minister further said that Uda Devi's sacrifice teaches us that true courage lies in standing tall and strong against injustice, discrimination, and slavery. He said that Uda Devi's life is a great example of the invaluable value of women's empowerment and equality."Uda Devi's sacrifice teaches us that true courage lies in standing tall and strong against injustice, discrimination, and slavery.

Uda Devi's life is a great example of the invaluable value of women's empowerment and equality. India's women have never lagged in protecting their country and religion. Today, the doors of Sainik Schools have been opened to girls. Indian women are strengthening the nation's security circle from the heights of Siachen to the depths of the ocean... During Operation Sindoor, women pilots and soldiers played a crucial role in counter-terrorism operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir... I can also say without hesitation that every daughter can become Uda Devi to protect the honour and pride of India," the Defence Minister added.

Uda Devi Pasi was a heroic Dalit woman freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in the Indian Rebellion of 1857 against the British East India Company. She served in the women's battalion of Wajid Ali Shah and later under Begum Hazrat Mahal. Uda Devi is known for her bravery during the Battle of Sikandar Bagh in Lucknow on November 16, 1857.

