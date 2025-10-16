'Op Sindoor Is Living Proof Of India's Self-Reliance': DM Rajnath Singh

Pune: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor is "living proof of India's self-reliance," while lauding the Indian Armed Forces for their valour during the operations. Addressing the convocation ceremony of Symbiosis Skills and Professional University in Pune, Rajnath Singh said, “Operation Sindoor in itself is a living proof of our self-reliance.

During Operation Sindoor, the valour displayed by our armed forces was witnessed by the entire world. The significant thing is that during Operation Sindoor, our forces used a large amount of equipment made in India.” Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Operation Sindoor hit the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK.

Indian Armed Forces also effectively repelled subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. Following India's strong response, the Pakistani DGMO approached his Indian counterpart for the cessation of hostilities. Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also highlighted the BJP government's focus on self-reliance in the Indian defence sector.

"The conditions in the defence sector that existed since independence, we have changed them. We emphasised that India will manufacture weapons for its soldiers within the country itself. Things were very adverse for us. But we did not give up. We made every possible effort to boost Defence manufacturing. And we started seeing positive results from our efforts," he said.

Rajnath Singh further highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives of Skill India and Start-up India to empower the youth. Rajnath Singh said PM Modi understands and realises his vision of "self-reliant India, it is necessary to enhance the skills of youths, highlighting the establishment of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Since 2014, when the country took steps towards "New India," the Prime Minister has repeatedly spoken about Skill India, Start-Up India, and Make in India, because he understood that if India is to become self-reliant, the youth must first be made skilled, As soon as we came to power, we established a dedicated ministry to promote skill development," he said.