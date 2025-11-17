'Op Sindoor Was Just A Trailor': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's Big Statement After Delhi Terror Attack

New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on Monday, issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that Operation Sindoor was “just a trailer” that ended in 88 hours, and that if given a chance, India would “teach Pakistan how to behave.”

“The movie hadn’t even begun, it was just a trailer. If Pakistan gives us an opportunity, we will teach them how a neighbour should behave.” he said.

Further, reiterating India’s strong stance against terrorism, General Dwivedi said that “blood and water can’t flow together” and that talks cannot continue while terrorism persists.

He added that India will respond to those who promote terrorism, saying, “Even if we have a ‘barren letter’, we know where it comes from.”

Talking about how India has "set a new normal" after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, he mentioned that the country's forces are ready to "take action" against any country which will create obstacles in the country's progress, shown in how India is not phased by any "blackmail attempts".

"All we are asking is to adopt a peaceful process, which we will cooperate with. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike. We will respond to those who encourage terrorists. Today, India is so accomplished that it is not scared of any blackmail attempts." he added.

He also highlighted the improving security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that there has been a huge decline in terrorist incidents in the area following the abrogation of Article 370.

"After 5th August 2019 (abrogation of Article 370), there has been a huge change in the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. After this, political clarity has come. There has been a huge decline in terrorism (in J&K)," he said.

