Updated 17 November 2025 at 14:03 IST
'Op Sindoor Was Just A Trailor': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi's Big Statement After Delhi Terror Attack
Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi issues a stern warning following the Delhi Red Fort terror blast, stating that Operation Sindoor was just a trailer and future actions will be decisive and unforgiving.
New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, speaking at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue on Monday, issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating that Operation Sindoor was “just a trailer” that ended in 88 hours, and that if given a chance, India would “teach Pakistan how to behave.”
“The movie hadn’t even begun, it was just a trailer. If Pakistan gives us an opportunity, we will teach them how a neighbour should behave.” he said.
Further, reiterating India’s strong stance against terrorism, General Dwivedi said that “blood and water can’t flow together” and that talks cannot continue while terrorism persists.
He added that India will respond to those who promote terrorism, saying, “Even if we have a ‘barren letter’, we know where it comes from.”
Talking about how India has "set a new normal" after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, he mentioned that the country's forces are ready to "take action" against any country which will create obstacles in the country's progress, shown in how India is not phased by any "blackmail attempts".
"All we are asking is to adopt a peaceful process, which we will cooperate with. Until then, we will treat terrorists and their sponsors alike. We will respond to those who encourage terrorists. Today, India is so accomplished that it is not scared of any blackmail attempts." he added.
He also highlighted the improving security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that there has been a huge decline in terrorist incidents in the area following the abrogation of Article 370.
"After 5th August 2019 (abrogation of Article 370), there has been a huge change in the situation in Jammu & Kashmir. After this, political clarity has come. There has been a huge decline in terrorism (in J&K)," he said.
10/11 Delhi Terror Attack
The car blast near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station claimed the lives of at least 12 people, while several others were left injured.
According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect originally intended to carry out an explosion but, upon learning that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture, the sources added.
Amid the ongoing investigation into the doctor terror module, the NIA on Sunday took into custody a man from Kashmir named Amir Rashid Ali. The suspect is being interrogated by the central investigating agencies in connection with the Delhi blast case. As per the sources, Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Samboora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pampore, was arrested in Delhi after a massive search operation.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 14:03 IST