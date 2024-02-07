Advertisement

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today with the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and 'Loktantra ki Matruka'. This year's Republic Day parade will feature an array of made-in-India weapon systems and platforms from the Indian Army. Highlighting the country's self-reliance in defence, the event will showcase assets from the LCH Prachand chopper, Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers to Nag anti-tank missiles, all of these systems including their subcomponents have been completely manufactured within India.

Prachand, India's Own Light Combat Maestro

The LCH Prachand, crafted by HAL, stands out as the first indigenous Multi-Role Combat Helicopter and boasts of ground attack and limited aerial combat capabilities, the helicopter is equipped with modern stealth characteristics, relatively strong armour protection, and ‘advanced’ night attack capabilities. Its navigation system, close combat guns, and powerful air-to-air missiles, as hailed by Armed Forces Chiefs, make it a valuable asset for modern warfare.

Nag, the Tamer of Tanks

The Nag anti-tank missile, developed by DRDO, is designed to engage highly fortified enemy tanks in both day and night conditions. With "Fire & Forget" and ‘Top Attack’ capabilities, along with passive homing guidance, the Nag missile can effectively defeat Main Battle Tanks equipped with composite and reactive armour. The missile carrier, NAMICA, based on the BMP II system, adds an amphibious capability to the Nag.

Made-in-India armour clad Wheels to roll on Kartavya Path

The parade will also feature the latest armoured and specialist vehicles produced indigenously by the Indian industry. Notable mentions include the Quick Fighting Reaction Vehicle, Light Specialist Vehicle, and All-Terrain Vehicle, all of them will be marching proudly on the Kartavya Path along with their human counterparts. Alongside these, the T-90 tank, BMP-2 infantry combat vehicle, drone jammers, Sarvatra pontoon bridge, Medium Range Surface to Air Missile launcher, and multi-function radar will also be on display.

Army's Armado to make debut. | Image: Mahindra

Swathi Radar: Spy with Swirl

A significant inclusion is the Swathi Weapon Locating Radar, an indigenously designed system capable of locating guns, mortars, and rockets fired by enemy troops. This radar facilitates their destruction through counter-bombardment, ensuring operational tasks can proceed without interference from the enemy while providing safety against enemy fire. It is among the first Indian exports that contributed to helping India reach its record goal of 16,000 crore rupees last year.

All-women Tri-Service Contingent to Break Stereotypes

Adding a touch of diversity,this year the Army aims to showcase the growing role of women in defence forces. A tri-services all-women marching contingent, featuring 60 women soldiers from the Army, Air Force, and Navy, the move is in line to underline the increasing contribution of women in the defence sector.

And More

Emphasising India's capabilities in defence technology, the parade will also feature weaponized versions of the ALH Dhruv choppers, known as Rudra, as well as successful exports like the Pinaka rocket system and Swathi radar. Developed by DRDO, the Pinaka Rocket System's enhanced range version can target objects up to 45 kilometres away, showcasing India's capabilities on the global stage.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest of the Republic Day parade which promises to be a spectacular celebration of India's indigenous defence capabilities and the evolving role of women in the armed forces.