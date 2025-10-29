President Droupadi Murmu Takes Rafale Sortie In Ambala, Sends Strong Message to Pakistan After 'Op Sindoor'

Before the sortie, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airbase. | Image: Video Grab

Ambala (Haryana): In a historic moment for India’s defence establishment, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday became the first Indian President to undertake a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet. The flight took place from the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana, home to the Indian Air Force’s first Rafale squadron.

Before the sortie, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airbase. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh was present during the event, underscoring its significance for the IAF and the nation.

The Rafale jets, inducted into the Indian Air Force in September 2020, have become a potent symbol of India’s air power. Ambala Air Force Station, which houses the “Golden Arrows” squadron, played a key role during Operation Sindoor, when Rafale jets carried out precision strikes to neutralise terror camps across the border, a clear demonstration of India’s military resolve against terrorism.

The President’s sortie in the Rafale, therefore, was more than ceremonial. It carried a powerful message of deterrence and national strength, particularly to Pakistan, reiterating India’s readiness to respond decisively to cross-border threats.

This was President Murmu’s second combat aircraft sortie. In April 2023, she had taken a flight in a Sukhoi SU-30 MKI fighter jet from the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam, becoming only the third Indian President to do so.

Former Presidents APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Patil had undertaken sorties in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force Station, Lohegaon, near Pune on June 8, 2006, and November 25, 2009, respectively.

On Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement ahead of the event, had said, “The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana, tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in a Rafale.”