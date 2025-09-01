Russia Eyes India For Fifth-Generation Su-57 Fighter Jet Joint Production And Technology Transfer

New Delhi: Amid growing bonhomie with New Delhi, Russia is carrying out studies to determine the level of investments that it would require to manufacture its Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet in India.

India has stated that it has a requirement for at least two to three squadrons of fifth-generation fighter jets and the Russian Su-57 along with the American F-35 is a contender for the project.

Indian public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited already licenses and manufactures the Russian origin Su-30 MKI fighter jets in its Nashik facility, which, if required, can be used for the Su-57 jets. The Russian agencies concerned are carrying out studies to determine the level of investments they will have to make to manufacture the aircraft in India, defence sources told ANI.

There are other facilities in India also where a number of other Russian origin equipment is manufactured and can be used for being used in the fifth-generation fighter aircraft production, if required to be manufactured in India and can also help in reducing costs, they said.

India and Russia have been coming closer at a time when the US administration has been constantly attacking the government of India and imposing tariffs on Indian businesses.

A number of defence projects have been discussed between the Indian and Russian leadership in the recent past where the Indian side has asked for high-end air defence systems like the S-500 and the S-400 along with other equipment.

The Russian side from its topmost level has been asking India to buy the Su-57 fighter jets. India was part of the Russian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft project till 8-10 years ago but backed out due to some issues.

Sources said the possibility of reviving the old project cannot be ruled out at the moment in view of the global environment.

The US administration has also been trying to push the F-35 deal with India.