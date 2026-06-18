Russia Keen to Induct BrahMos Missiles, Talks Underway to Boost Production: BrahMos Aerospace Chief

Nagpur: Russia is keen to induct the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, and discussions are under way on increasing production to meet future requirements, BrahMos Aerospace Chief Jaiteerth Joshi said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI in Nagpur after the flagging off of the 100th indigenous booster manufactured by Solar Industries India Ltd, Joshi said Moscow had expressed interest in the missile even though it already has established industrial partners associated with the BrahMos programme.

On whether Russia could induct BrahMos into its own armed forces, Joshi said discussions were ongoing.

"That's what they have told..... My joint managing director has committed that government of Russia is keen on taking, but they have their own established industry partners. However, they want to increase the requirement as per the present scenario. What the situation is, they are there, so they are likely to take. We are in talks with them," he said.

Asked whether any future missiles for Russia would be supplied from India, Joshi indicated that Indian industry could play a role in augmenting existing Russian production capacity.

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"They have the facility, but that facility may not be enough--to augment that... we will work hand in hand; we will work, and we will supply it from India," he said.

The remarks come at a time when BrahMos is gaining increasing international attention following its export success and operational deployment. The missile is jointly developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM).

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Joshi said the 'fastest supersonic missile's' reputation has been built over 25 years of development, testing and operational deployment, helping strengthen confidence among potential buyers.

Highlighting what he described as the missile's first combat validation, Joshi referred to its operational use during Operation Sindoor.

"We have done it... Generally, we do a test on the ground and a simulated test will be done from the ship or something. But live test was carried out during Operation Sindoor, and it was a success story which the entire country and the world know.

And it's a very significant achievement for the people. Generally, once the manufactured missile is not tested in a live scenario, this is a first of its kind which has happened where we could test the missile on our adversary," he said.

The BrahMos chief's remarks come as export negotiations with Vietnam enter the final stages.

Joshi told ANI that only a few clearances remained before the deal could be concluded, while discussions were also under way with several other countries in both eastern and western regions.