Sea to Land, Strength Unleashed: Indian Army Launches Tank Platoon in Trishul Exercise

New Delhi: In a powerful show of joint military strength, the Indian Army launched its first Infantry Platoon with a Tank using a Landing Craft Mechanised (LCM). This marked a key moment in the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, where the Army, Navy, and Air Force worked together to carry out beach landing operations.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, was onboard INS Jalashwa and personally oversaw the launch. The operation demonstrated how Indian forces can move combat units from sea to land with speed, precision, and coordination.

The amphibious phase of the exercise showcased India’s growing ability to handle multi-domain challenges, highlighting how well the three services can operate as one — sharing resources, planning together, and executing missions seamlessly.

The launch of the tank platoon from sea is a first for the Indian Army and reflects its readiness to respond to threats from any direction. It also underscores the strong synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force in modern combat scenarios.

Advertisement

As part of the same exercise, the Indian Army embarked on a joint amphibious drill with the Indian Navy along India’s western seaboard. The operation was led by the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command.

In a post shared on X, the Southern Command stated, “Showcasing Tri-Service synergy under Exercise Trishul, formations of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps have embarked on a Joint Amphibious Exercise with the Indian Navy along India's Western seaboard.”

Advertisement