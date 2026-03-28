USS Gerald Ford Arrives in Croatian Waters As Middle East War Intensifies | Inside World's Largest Aircraft Carrier

Split (Croatia): As the war in the Gulf shows no sign of de-escalation, with attempts of mediation visibly failing, US' aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which is also the world's largest aircraft carrier, anchored in the Port of Split in Croatia.

The carrier had earlier made an Adriatic Sea transit from Souda Bay, Greece, where the ship conducted a working port to resupply, refuel, and conduct repairs on March 23-26.

Notably, this is Gerald R. Ford's second visit in Split during its ongoing deployment. Earlier it had visited the Dalmatian city on October 21-26, 2025. It was then received by Nicole McGraw, the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Croatia.



"The crew is excited to be back in Split for some well-deserved liberty," Captain David Skarosi said, the commanding officer of Gerald R. Ford. "They have accomplished so much since our initial visit in October. We are extremely thankful to the Croatian community for opening their historic and beautiful city of Split to us once again," he added.



The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group had departed on deployment from Naval Station Norfolk on June 24, 2025, during which it conducted operations in the Arctic Circle, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, and the Red Sea.

What all are included in Carrier Strike Group Twelve?

Carrier Strike Group Twelve, includes flagship USS Gerald R. Ford, Carrier Air Wing 8, Destroyer Squadron Two, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), is deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

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US Weighing Options

A CBS report had earlier stated that the Pentagon is expected to deploy troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East. The report, citing a source familiar with the planning, that the Pentagon is planning to send elements of the division, including a command component and some ground forces, to the region.

A possible ground operation in the Kharg Island is also being contemplated by the US. Meanwhile, Iranians have started laying mines and moved additional forces to the Island.

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