VIDEO: Indian Army Showcases Futuristic Robotic Mules At Southern Command Investiture Ceremony

Pune: The Southern Command of the Indian Army on Saturday held its Investiture Ceremony at the Bombay Engineers Parade Ground in Pune.

The parade saw the participation of robotic mules, a quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle designed for reconnaissance and perimeter security.

Robotic Mules Take Part in Investiture Ceremony | WATCH

The robotic mules are also expected to take part in the Republic Day parade this year, according to news agency ANI.