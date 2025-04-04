As India’s Infantry Shifts to a Dual-Rifle Doctrine, How AK-203 and SIG 716 Redefine Firepower

This dual-rifle doctrine ensures that infantrymen have the right weapon for the right battle. | Image: Republic/ADGPI

New Delhi, India - India’s armed forces are undergoing a critical transformation in small arms, phasing out the decades-old INSAS rifle in favour of two modern alternatives—the AK-203, a Russian-origin assault rifle, and the SIG 716, an American battle rifle. Both weapons serve different operational roles, yet they are part of the same procurement effort to modernize the infantry. While the AK-203 offers a high rate of fire, close-combat versatility, and rugged durability, the SIG 716 brings precision, greater stopping power, and effectiveness at extended ranges.

With both rifles now entering service, the debate over which is the better fit for India’s battlefield requirements continues. Does the AK-203’s battle-proven Kalashnikov reliability outshine the SIG 716’s accuracy and stopping power? And more importantly, does India need both rifles for its diverse operational spectrum?

The AK-203: The Next-Gen Kalashnikov for Close Combat

The AK-203, an advanced iteration of the iconic AK-47 and AK-103, is the future mainstay of the Indian Army’s infantry. Manufactured in India under a joint venture between Kalashnikov Concern and OFB (now Amethi’s Korwa Ordnance Factory), it retains the legendary reliability of the AK platform while incorporating modern upgrades like Picatinny rails, ergonomic grips, and polymer magazines.

An Indian infantryman holding AK-203 rifle during a CASO in Kashmir.

The AK-203 uses 7.62x39mm (same as the AK-47, ensuring ease of logistics) and can fire up to 700 rounds per minute. It has an effective range of 300-400 meters. Notably, the AK series of rifles are known for functioning in extreme environments—mud, sand, snow, and water.

Battlefield Suitability & Terrain Adaptability

The AK-203 is ideal for fast-paced, close-quarters combat, making it the preferred rifle for:

Urban Warfare: Narrow alleyways, buildings, and close-range encounters make a high rate of fire essential.

Jungle Warfare: Dense forests, unpredictable ambushes, and extreme weather conditions favour the AK-203’s simplicity and rugged design.

Counter-Insurgency (CI) & Counter-Terrorism (CT) Operations: In Kashmir, the Northeast, and Maoist-affected areas, encounters often occur at close ranges, where a rapid response and high mobility are crucial.

Extreme Weather Conditions: The AK-203 is engineered to perform under muddy, snowy, and humid conditions, making it perfect for operations in Northeast India, Ladakh, and Rajasthan.

The SIG 716: Battle Rifle with Precision & Stopping Power

While the AK-203 caters to general infantry needs, the SIG 716 G2 Patrol has been procured to equip the Indian Army’s frontline troops and specialized units operating in high-risk areas like Kashmir and the LAC (Line of Actual Control). It’s a semi-automatic battle rifle chambered in the heavier 7.62x51mm NATO round, offering greater stopping power and accuracy at longer ranges.

Credit- Sig Sauer

The SIG 716 uses 7.62x51mm NATO (larger and more powerful round than AK-203). It only has a semi-automatic rate of fire (ensuring accuracy over rapid fire), with an effective range of 600-800 meters. Although the rifle has been built for rough conditions, but is more maintenance-intensive than the AK-203.

Battlefield Suitability & Terrain Adaptability

The SIG 716’s accuracy and long-range firepower make it ideal for:

High-Altitude Warfare: In Ladakh and the Siachen Glacier, engagements often occur at medium to long distances due to open terrain. The SIG 716’s effective range of 800 meters provides an advantage over standard assault rifles.

Border Skirmishes & LAC Patrols: At the India-China border, soldiers often engage in long-range encounters. The SIG 716 allows Indian troops to neutralize threats from a distance before they become immediate dangers.

Mountain & Hilly Terrain Warfare: Operations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir often require precision shooting from elevated positions, where the SIG 716’s semi-automatic fire and powerful round give it an edge.

Hostage Rescue & Special Operations: The SIG 716 is used by Indian Para SF and other elite units, where a single, precise shot is more effective than sustained automatic fire.

The AK-203 is superior for high-intensity firefights, where rapid-fire and reliability matter more than accuracy. Conversely, the SIG 716 excels in precision engagements, where controlled shots at medium to long range are critical.

A Dual-Rifle Doctrine for a Diverse Battlefield

The adoption of both AK-203 and SIG 716 highlights India’s shift towards a more specialized infantry force, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all firearm. The AK-203 is set to replace INSAS as the primary infantry weapon, providing enhanced reliability and firepower in all combat conditions. The SIG 716 will serve as a designated marksman rifle for frontline troops, ensuring India’s forces have superior engagement capabilities at extended ranges.

AK-203 (Top) and SIG 716 (Bottom).

Ultimately, this dual-rifle strategy optimizes India’s combat effectiveness, ensuring that soldiers are equipped with the right weapon for the right battle. With production of the AK-203 ramping up in India, and SIG 716s already in deployment, India’s infantry transformation is well underway—tailored for modern threats and future battlefields.