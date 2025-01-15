We Are Fully Ready, Capable To Deal With Any Situation: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on 77th Army Day

Pune: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said the situation along the northern border is sensitive but stable, while asserting that his force is fully ready and capable to deal with any situation.

In his address at the 77th Army Day celebrations here, he also said ceasefire is maintained along the Line of Control (LoC) but "attempts to infiltrate continue".

He said the situation along the northern border is sensitive but stable.

"Our Army is fully ready and capable to deal with any situation," the Army chief said.

He also underlined that special attention has been given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at northern border.

"We will continue on path to make the Indian Army a modern, agile, adaptable, technology-enabled force," he asserted.

The Army chief said the 77th Army Day Parade taking place in Pune holds special significance as it has been a place of valour since the Maratha rule, The Army Day celebration in Pune reflects "our deep link" with heritage of the region, he said.

Pune hosted the celebrations for the first time. The Army Day Parade (ADP) took place at Bombay Engineers Group (BEG) and Centre here which comes under the Army's Southern Command.