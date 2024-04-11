Advertisement

Musk Meeting Modi: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has confirmed his upcoming visit to India, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes amidst mounting speculation that electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla is actively exploring opportunities to establish a manufacturing presence in the country.

Musk, who took to the X platform to express his anticipation for the meeting with PM Modi, is expected to travel to New Delhi in the week of April 22, as reported by Reuters news agency. This meeting follows their last encounter in New York in June, during which Tesla began lobbying Indian authorities to reduce import tariffs on electric vehicles.

Advertisement

Tesla in India

In its pursuit of establishing local operations, Tesla has reportedly been in talks with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries to form a joint venture for setting up an EV manufacturing facility in India. Additionally, reports from the Financial Times suggest that Tesla has dispatched a team to scout potential sites for a proposed multi-billion dollar electric car plant in the country. However, reportedly Maharashtra and Gujarat have offered lucrative land deals to Tesla in India.

Advertisement

The timing of Musk's visit aligns with recent developments in India's regulatory environment, including the reduction of import taxes to 15 per cent for manufacturers investing at least $500 million and establishing local factories. This move aims to incentivize foreign investment and bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, Tesla's global sales witnessed a decline in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting intensified competition in the EV market, particularly from Chinese players. Despite this, India's EV market is poised for significant growth, with local manufacturers like Tata Motors currently dominating the landscape. EV sales are projected to surge by 66 per cent this year, driven by government subsidies and infrastructural improvements, positioning India as a key market for electric vehicles in the coming years.

Advertisement

Falling Sales

Tesla, the trailblazer in the electric vehicle (EV) market, experienced a dramatic drop in quarterly sales, prompting concerns about Elon Musk's leadership and the company's future trajectory. Tesla's first-quarter sales of 387,000 vehicles worldwide represented an 8.5 per cent decline compared to the same period last year, marking the first year-over-year decrease since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The figures fell short of Wall Street estimates, signalling potential headwinds for the company in the increasingly competitive EV landscape.

Advertisement

The unexpected decline in sales came as rivals like BYD of China and Kia and Hyundai of South Korea reported increases in EV sales, challenging the notion that slower overall demand for battery-powered vehicles was solely responsible for Tesla's woes.

While Tesla's Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV initially revolutionised the auto industry, the market dynamics are shifting in ways that may not favour the company. Mainstream consumers, unlike early adopters, may find Tesla's unconventional design, minimalist interiors, and reliance on touchscreen controls off-putting, as noted by Consumer Reports.

Advertisement

Moreover, Tesla's direct sales model and limited showroom presence have resulted in complaints about poor service, potentially giving traditional automakers like Ford and General Motors, with their extensive dealer networks, a competitive edge in the EV market.

Critics argue that Tesla's response to these challenges has been inadequate. The company has been slow to introduce new models following its initial success, and Musk's recent social media behaviour, including unrelated remarks on X, has raised questions about his focus and engagement with Tesla's core business.