87 Postgraduates, Including 3 Medalists, Receive Degrees At Adani University’s Second Convocation

Ahmedabad: Adani University in Ahmedabad's Shantigram hosted the second convocation on Saturday, turning its auditorium into a hub of celebration for graduating students and bringing families and faculty together. A total of 87 postgraduate students walked away with their degrees, three of them receiving university medals for outstanding achievement.

On Saturday, the auditorium hall was packed with relatives, faculty members, governing‑body officials, industry leaders and special guests, who gathered to celebrate the moment. The degrees were conferred on 79 MBA (Infrastructure Management) graduates and eight M.Tech (Construction Engineering & Management) graduates, registering another chapter for the institution founded just three years ago .

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr Priti G Adani, President of Adani University and Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, delivered a presidential address that was a blend of optimism with a sober challenge. She outlined the changes reshaping India’s infrastructure, including digital transformation, sustainability and people‑centric systems moving to the fore of national progress. “Beyond connectivity and convenience lies a more demanding responsibility – that we create systems which allow people to benefit from improved health, safety and opportunity,” she said, adding that progress must be measured not just by speed or scale but by how well citizens live.

The Adani University President further added that the next decade “is not about building more; it is about building better", urging the graduates to view themselves as contributors to a rising India, an idea that aligns deeply with the Adani Group’s Indology mission and its commitment to nation-building . “You are inheritors of a civilisation that has imagined deeply, built boldly and led morally. Carry that legacy into your careers — not as nostalgia or history, but as a responsibility,” she emphasised.

Dr Priti G Adani also announced plans for a future‑ready campus designed to expand research, encourage collaboration and deepen industry‑engaged learning. The proposed facility, she said, will provide a space where interdisciplinary projects can flourish and students can work side‑by‑side with leading experts.

The convocation address was delivered by Savi S Soin, President of Qualcomm India. He congratulated the graduates and medallists, noting India’s rapid ascent in semiconductors, AI, mobility and digital infrastructure. “As India accelerates its leadership in these fields, the partnership between industry and academia becomes more vital than ever,” he remarked, praising Adani University’s multidisciplinary approach for preparing students not just to participate in, but to lead, the transformation with innovation and a global outlook .

