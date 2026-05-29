A New Campus, A 50-Year Legacy, and Bengaluru’s Evolving Education Story

There is a distinct kind of energy that takes over a school campus just before the doors open to its very first batch of students. Today, in the bustling tech hub of Electronic City, that energy was coupled with the weight of a half-century legacy.

The Ryan International Group officially inaugurated its 11th campus in Bengaluru, a grand opening that doubles as a celebration of the institution’s 50th year in India’s K-12 education sector. For a city often dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, the arrival of this modern, innovation-led ecosystem feels like a natural fit for an increasingly globalised, technology-driven world.

The atmosphere at the inauguration ceremony was vibrant, drawing a dense crowd of leadership members, educators, parents, and eager students. The event, which featured student performances and interactive innovation showcases, felt less like a rigid corporate ribbon-cutting and more like a community celebration of a golden jubilee.

A Vision for "Classroom Kings and Queens"

As the journalists and guests were guided through the new walkthrough facilities, the physical infrastructure spoke to a shifting philosophy in modern Indian schooling—one that prioritises student-centric, dynamic spaces over standard rows of desks.

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However, it was the remarks from the group’s leadership that captured the true scope of the day. Speaking to the gathering, Ryan Pinto, CEO of the Ryan International Group of Institutions, emphasised the responsibility educators bear in an increasingly turbulent world.

"Our mission is to provide children with a strong foundation that no challenge can shake them in the future," Pinto noted, leaning into the ethos of resilience. “No matter the challenges or tensions we face, once we step into this institution, we must leave them behind and bring our positive energy to our children. Every king and queen sitting in our classrooms today is a leader of tomorrow.”

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The sentiment was echoed by Dr Madam Grace Pinto, the Managing Director of the Ryan International Group of Institutions, who spoke passionately about the emotional environment of a school. "A school should always be a place where students feel happy, safe, valued, and excited to learn each day," she said. "At Ryan, we believe every child deserves to be treated like a king and queen, as they are the future leaders of tomorrow."

Catering to the Knowledge Economy

This latest expansion highlights a broader trend dominating India's major urban centres. As cities like Bengaluru continue to grow rapidly, the demand from families for premium, globally aligned educational ecosystems has skyrocketed.

By launching this new campus, the Ryan Group is banking heavily on its 50-year-old formula: a blend of academic excellence, values-based learning, and aggressive leadership development. With established campuses spanning both India and international territories, the group’s move into Electronic City signals that its expansion strategy is directly tied to feeding India's rapidly evolving knowledge economy.