AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment result has been released for special round counselling. To check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment Result, candidates are required to enter their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
The allotment letter and college-wise allotment letter have been released by the department. It is to be noted that candidates can do self-reporting and report at their allotted college between November 11 and November 14, 2022. This counselling seat allotment process will allocate a total of 14,3254 seats to students. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
|
|
|
|
|