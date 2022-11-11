AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released; Here's Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results. Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The seat allotment result has been released for special round counselling. To check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment Result, candidates are required to enter their application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

The allotment letter and college-wise allotment letter have been released by the department. It is to be noted that candidates can do self-reporting and report at their allotted college between November 11 and November 14, 2022. This counselling seat allotment process will allocate a total of 14,3254 seats to students. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results.

EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Here's how to check AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results

Step 1: In order to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result, candidates are required to visit the official site of the AP EAPCET - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Review the seat allotment results and save the page.

Step 7: Candidates must then print a copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Seat Allotment results - Click Here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

Events Dates AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result for Special Round November 11, 2022 Self-Report and Reporting at allotted college November 11, 2022 Last date to self-report and reporting at allotted college November 14, 2022

