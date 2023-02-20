Last Updated:

Atal Bihari Vajpayee General Scholarship Scheme 2023: ICCR Begins Registrations Today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee General Scholarship Scheme 2023: ICCR will begin ABV General Scholarship Scheme 2023 registration process on February 20. Check details.

Nandini Verma
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee scholarship scheme; Image: Shutterstock


Atal Bihari Vajpayee General Scholarship Scheme 2023: The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs is offering Atal Bihari Vajpayee General Scholarship for students. The online registration process for the Atal Bihari Vaipayee General Scholarship Scheme begins on February 20. Interested candidates can apply for the scholarship scheme on the official website- a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in.

The last date to submit the scholarship applications is April 30. The last date for the allocation of scholarships and generating offer letters by the Indian Mission abroad is 30th June. Candidates will have to accept the offer letter by 15th July. On the basis of the number of acceptances in the first round (if acceptances are less than the scholarship seats allocated), the last date for Indian Missions to offer scholarships to other students who were not considered in the first round is July 22, and the process will conclude on July 30. 

Eligibility

  1. Indian candidates applying for the scholarship must be sufficiently proficient in English to pursue the academic lecture. 
  2. Applicants must be aged between 18 and 30 years for undergraduate programmes and 18-45 years for PhD programmes. 

ICCR Scholarships

ICCR offers various scholarships to Indian and international students from various countries. Some of the scholarships include the Silver Jubilee scholarship scheme (for PG and doctorate courses), the Lata Mangeshkar dance and music scholarship scheme, the Suborno Jayanti scholarship scheme for Bangladesh students, the APJ Abdul Kalam Commonwealth scholarship scheme, the Nehru Memorial Scholarship Scheme for the nationals of Srilanka etc. There are a total of 21 different scholarship schemes offered by ICCR. 

Click here to read last year's notification.

