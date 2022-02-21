Career In Ayurveda: Scope, Eligibility And Colleges Offering Courses In Ayurveda

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Ayurveda, an ancient method of wellness focuses on maintaining an intricate balance between the mind, body, and spirit. The essence of Ayurveda is to maintain health however it offers treatment for various diseases by maintaining balance and harmony between Dosha, Dhatu, Mala, mind, and environment. In recent times Ayurveda has gained a lot of importance in the country and among foreign tourists as well. Ayurveda is an excellent career choice today, as complementary medicine courses and treatments are a much talked about topic. The masses are eager to keep away from strong chemical drugs as much as possible. The latter is an obvious reason why there is a rise in demand for doctors in this sector.
In a conversation with Republic World, Dr.Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda talked about diverse and ever-growing career prospects in Ayurveda. Read on to know more about the scope of a career in Ayurveda, the benefits of becoming an Ayurveda Physician, the required eligibility, and a list of colleges offering this course.
While an individual is on a journey studying Ayurveda there are a plethora of benefits that one discovers and also fathoms the deep-rooted knowledge about the human body in a more subtle manner. It further aids you to connect the body with the universe and your natural surroundings. Ayurveda boosts one's spiritual growth and helps comprehend that Ayurveda is not only restricted to treatment purposes but it is a way of life pushing you to be a better person with good habits. On completing your course in Ayurveda, you will understand exactly what it means to live in harmony with nature which the generation of today needs to understand more than ever.
To be eligible for admission in Ayurveda a student must have cleared the 12th examination in the science stream with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) subjects. In most cases, the minimum percentage of students require in Class XII to be eligible for BAMS course admissions is 50% to 60%. However, the minimum percentage criteria change depending on a college/ university policy. Candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria have to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and qualify for it. Admission to the BAMS course is through centralized counseling based on the NEET merit list.
Both private and government institutions offer this course. Some of the best Institutions for BAMS in India are
