COMEDK 2023 Registration Forms For UGET, Uni- GAUGE Out; See How To Apply

The registration for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun today, February 15. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2023 can apply now. The COMEDK UGET 2023 application needs to be submitted on the official website-- comedk.org. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 ends on April 24, 2023. The complete schedule and important dates can be checked here.

COMEDK UGET 2023 admission: Check Important Dates Here

Registration for computer-based tests started on February 15

The deadline to register ends on April 24

The deadline to correct the details is April 29

Admit Card will be released on May 18



COMEDK UGET is scheduled to be conducted on May 28

The answer key will be released on May 30

The final answer key will be released on June 6

COMEDK UGET Results 2023 will be declared on June 10.

The minimum required eligibility for candidates wishing to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is that applicants should have qualified second PUC/Class 12 or any examination equivalent and be recognised by the Central or state government. They should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (40 % for reserved categories).

Here is how to register for COMEDK UGET 2023

Visit the official website-- comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMEDK UGET 2023 registration link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on the Register/Login tab

Register first to generate a login ID

Then candidates will have to log in using their application sequence number/User ID and password

COMEDK UGET 2022 application form would appear on the screen

Fill in the form with all asked details and upload scanned documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take a printout of the application form

COMEDK UGET 2023 will be conducted in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centres across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state. Read the official notification here.