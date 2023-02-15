COMEDK 2023 Registration Forms For UGET, Uni- GAUGE Out; See How To Apply

Quick links:
COMEDK 2023 registration begins; Image: Unsplash
The registration for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has begun today, February 15. Candidates who are interested in taking admission to undergraduate engineering courses through UGET 2023 can apply now. The COMEDK UGET 2023 application needs to be submitted on the official website-- comedk.org. The deadline to apply for UGET 2022 ends on April 24, 2023. The complete schedule and important dates can be checked here.
The minimum required eligibility for candidates wishing to apply for COMEDK UGET 2023 exam is that applicants should have qualified second PUC/Class 12 or any examination equivalent and be recognised by the Central or state government. They should have a minimum aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (40 % for reserved categories).
COMEDK UGET 2023 will be conducted in a computer-based examination format on 19 June 2022. The exam will be conducted in more than 150 cities and 400 exam centres across India. COMEDK UGET qualified students get admission to 190 colleges across Karnataka. COMEDK offers admission to Engineering programmes at around 20,000 seats in colleges across the state. Read the official notification here.