Delhi Schools Admissions 2022: Nursery Admission Second List Out, Here's How To Check

Delhi schools admissions 2022: The private schools of Delhi released the second list for admission. It will provide admission to entry-level classes nursery, KG, and class-1. Earlier the Directorate of Education released the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 first list of selected candidates on Friday, February 4, 2022. Parents were also provided with an option of raising queries related to the allotment of points to their wards. The queries were to be submitted between February 5 and February 12, 2022.
Delhi schools admissions 2nd list: Highlights
“The students who have been shortlisted in the second list have to take admission between February 22 to 28,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
“All private unaided recognised schools were directed that they shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent,” he said.
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Here is how to check second list
- Parents who got their child registered should go to the official website of Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools
- On the homepage, click on the Admission Criteria link
- Candidates will be redirected to new page where they will have to click on Nursery/ KG/2nd list link available
- Check the ward name and download the page
- Parents are advised to take its printout for future reference
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Documents required
- In order to report to the allotted schools, parents and guardians should ensure to carry these documents with themselves-
- Passport size colour photograph of the students and parents
- A family photograph
- Birth certificate and Aadhaar card of the child
- Aadhaar card of the parents
- Address proof
Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Check important dates here
- First list of selected candidates was out on February 4
- Resolution of queries from parents was done between February 5-12
- Second list of selected candidates was out on February 21
- Resolution of queries from parents under the second list February 22-28
- Subsequent list (if any) March 15
- Admission ends on March 31