Delhi Schools Admissions 2022: Nursery Admission Second List Out, Here's How To Check

Delhi schools admissions 2022: The private schools of Delhi released the second list for admission. It will provide admission to entry-level classes nursery, KG, and class-1. Earlier the Directorate of Education released the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022 first list of selected candidates on Friday, February 4, 2022. Parents were also provided with an option of raising queries related to the allotment of points to their wards. The queries were to be submitted between February 5 and February 12, 2022.

Delhi schools admissions 2nd list: Highlights

“The students who have been shortlisted in the second list have to take admission between February 22 to 28,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“All private unaided recognised schools were directed that they shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent,” he said.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Here is how to check second list

Parents who got their child registered should go to the official website of Directorate of Education on edudel.nic.in or visit the website of the respective schools

On the homepage, click on the Admission Criteria link

Candidates will be redirected to new page where they will have to click on Nursery/ KG/2nd list link available

Check the ward name and download the page

Parents are advised to take its printout for future reference

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2022: Documents required

In order to report to the allotted schools, parents and guardians should ensure to carry these documents with themselves-

Passport size colour photograph of the students and parents

A family photograph

Birth certificate and Aadhaar card of the child

Aadhaar card of the parents

Address proof

Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Check important dates here