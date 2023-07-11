Delhi University PG Calendar 2023-24 Out, Classes To Begin On September 1

Delhi University will begin the classes for the academic year 2023-24 on September 1. Classes for third-semester students will also begin the same day. The semester break will be from August 29 to 31. Classes for students of semesters 2 and 4 will begin on January 15, 2024.

The theory exams for semester 1 and 3 students will begin on December 30. Their semester break will begin on January 4, 2024, and end on January 15. Mid-semester break will be from March 24 to 31. The theory exams for semester 2 and 4 students will be on May 20. Summer vacation will be from June 2 to July 21, 2024.

DU PG Academic Calendar 2023-24

For Semester I/III

Commencement of classes- September 1, 2023

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams - December 22 to 29, 2023

Theory exams - December 30, 2023

Break - January 4, 2024

For Semester II/IV

Commencement of classes- January 15, 2024

Mid-Semester break - March 24 to 31, 2024

Dispersal of classes, preparatory leave and practical exams - May 12 to 19, 2024

Theory Exams - May 20, 2024

Summer Vacation - June 2 to July 21, 2024

Earlier on July 6, Delhi University announced that classes for all undergraduate programmes will begin on August 16. The coronavirus pandemic had disturbed the academic calendar at the varsity which resulted in a break of few days or no break across colleges. Summer vacation for semester I and II will begin on April 29 and August 15, respectively, while for semesters III and IV, the vacation started from May 30 to August 15. The summer vacation for V, VI, VII, and VIII semesters started on May 27, and the classes will start on August 16.