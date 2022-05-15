Delhi University Registration: Deadline For PG Admission 2022 Extended; See Details

DU PG Admission 2022: The registration deadline for postgraduate (PG) admissions in 2022 has been extended by Delhi University (DU). As per the latest notification, the last date to apply for DU PG admission 2022 is now June 10. Candidates can apply for PG courses by visiting the official website of Delhi University - pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

"It is hereby notified that the date of registration for postgraduate admission has been extended up to 10.06.2022 (June 10, 2022). This is issued with the approval of the Competent Authority," the DU said in official notification.

DU PG Admission 2022 | Official announcement

Last date of registration for PG admissions has been extended upto 10 June , 2022.#DUAdmissions pic.twitter.com/NKT68hwSvL — DUSU (@DUSUofficial) May 14, 2022

Delhi University | Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750, while the application fee for students belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories is Rs 300.

Candidates who want to apply for the postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law (PGDSL) programme will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. Those from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 1,500.

DU PG Admission 2022: Here's how to apply for DU Postgraduate Admission 2022