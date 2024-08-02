Published 10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024
Delhi University to Use Class XII Marks to Fill Vacant Seats Post Regular Admission Rounds
DU will use class 12 marks to fill vacant seats for UG admissions. Last year, DU struggled to fill around 5,000 seats despite employing multiple methods.
- Education
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
DU UG Admissions 2024: Class 12 marks to be used to fill vacant seats | Image: PTI/file
10:39 IST, August 2nd 2024