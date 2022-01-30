Delhi University Under Criticism From Teachers Over Decision To Scrap MPhil Programmes

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the University of Delhi has announced the discontinuation of MPhil programmes from the next academic session. The MPhil programmes in various departments of the university will be discontinued from 2022–23, the university said in a notification released on January 27.

Notably, the university will not take any new admissions for the MPhil course, but those students who are already enrolled can continue to study the course till they complete their degrees.

Teachers criticise DU decision to remove MPhil programmes

Delhi University's decision to remove MPhil courses did not go over well with the teachers, and many criticised the move. The MPhil course is a short-term research degree programme for students, as compared to a PhD, and it provides them with a good amount of knowledge, helps in research work, and helps in building a strong resume. Women candidates and students belonging from underprivileged sections often apply for MPhil due to its short duration and easy accessibility.

Academic Council Member, Mithuraaj Dhusiya said that the MPhil programme played an important part in Delhi University and other Indian Universities for several generations. "The MPhil research degree has been a degree by itself, separate from and at the same time above the Master's degree. It is extremely unfortunate that the NEP-2020 discontinues MPhil," he added.

Taking to Facebook, JNU professor Ayesha Kidwai expressed her disapproval and wrote, "This is the one degree that the NEP-2020 recommends must be eliminated from the education system with immediate effect, without any pretense or even a consultation with stakeholders."

(Image: PTI/Representative)