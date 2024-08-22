sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |

Published 16:51 IST, August 22nd 2024

DU NCWEB Admissions 2024: 1st Cut-off List Out For BA, BCom; Check Details Here

DU NCWEB Admissions 2024: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the first cut-off list for the admissions to the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DU asks colleges to avoid consecutive classes of Value Addition Courses
DU asks colleges to avoid consecutive classes of Value Addition CoursesC | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:51 IST, August 22nd 2024