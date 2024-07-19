Published 12:20 IST, July 19th 2024
FMGE Result 2024: 80% Of Foreign MBBS Graduates Fail Indian Doctor's License Test; Here's Why
The FMGE pass rate this year stands at 20.19%. Here's why foreign MBBS graduates fail the Indian Doctor's License Test - Foreign Medical Graduates Exam.
- Education
- 4 min read
Reported by: Nandini Verma
80% Of Foreign MBBS Graduates Fail Indian Doctor's License Test; Here's Why | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
12:20 IST, July 19th 2024