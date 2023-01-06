GUJCET 2023 Registration Window Opens Today; Here's Direct Link And Steps To Register

The GUJCET 2023 registration process has been started by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. All those candidates who want to apply for the GUJCET exam can do so by visiting the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org. According to the official notice, the last date for candidates to apply for the examination is January 20, 2023. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to register for GUJCET 2023.

GUJCET 2023: Application fees

According to the official notice, candidates must pay Rs 350 as the GUJCET 2023 application fee.

In order to pay the fees, candidates can use the SBIePay system (credit card, debit card, net banking) or through any SBI branch in the country.

GUJCET 2023: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the GUJCET 2023, candidates are required to visit the official site of the GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Then, click on the registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the required details and click on "submit."

Step 3: Fillout the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button and download the page.

Step 5: Candidates must take a printout of the document for further reference.

Here's direct link for GUJCET 2023 Registration

More details

GSHSEB has not yet announced the GUJCET 2023 examination dates. According to reports, the exam will be held in all state districts in two shifts. The first shift of GUJCET 2023 will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 pm, and the second shift will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm.

It is to be noted that the Common Entrance Test is being conducted by GSEB, Gandhinagar, for the A, B, and AB group students of the Higher Secondary School (HSC) Science Stream. The GUJCET 2023 exam is being conducted for the selection of candidates for engineering and pharmacy programs.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative