IGNOU Launches 4 New MSc Courses, Apply Before July 15

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched four new master's degree courses: MSc in Physics, MSc in Applied Statistics, MSc in geography and MSc Geo-Informatics. These courses were launched under the School of Sciences and will begin in July 2023 session. Moreover, IGNOU has extended the deadline to register for July session admissions till July 15.

The duration of the courses will be 2 years. The courses are offered through open distance learning (ODL) mode. The courses were launched by Dr Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, at the 28th Prof. G. Ram Reddy Memorial Lecture on July 3.

Dr Subhas Sarkar highlights accessible and affordable quality higher education

During his keynote speech, Dr Subhas Sarkar praised Prof. G Ram Reddy's immense contribution to Open and Distance Learning (ODL) not only within India but also globally. He commended the university for its remarkable progress over the past 36 years, becoming the largest university in the world with an impressive enrollment of 3.5 million students and a supportive alumni community of 3.9 million.

Highlighting the university's achievements in both ODL and Online Education, the Hon'ble Minister applauded IGNOU's commitment to equity, accessibility, quality, and affordability. He acknowledged the university's success in reaching out to working professionals and individuals who had previously discontinued their education, emphasizing that IGNOU's student body of 3.5 million learners from diverse backgrounds is a testament to the realization of Prof. G Ram Reddy's vision.