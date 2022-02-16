IGNOU Launches Online Certificate Programmes In Spanish And French Languages

IGNOU French Spanish language course: IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nageshwar Rao has launched the Certificate Programmes in Spanish and French (Online). Interested candiadtes can get themselves registeed for IGNOU french course and IGNOU spanish course from January 2022 session. IGNOU's School of Foreign Languages will be conducting these certificate courses. Certificate course in Spanish Language and Culture(CSLCOL) aims to help learners in learing foreign language in a non-native context.

"The general objective of this programme is that the learners acquire language skills (pronunciation, grammar, vocabulary and basic communicative competence, both in oral and written communications) as well as socio-cultural competence in the target language that will in enable them to communicate effectively with the Spanish-speaking world in the activities related to daily life," reads press release that has been issued by University.

"Certificate in French Language(CFLOL) aims to introduce the French language to beginners and gradually build up skills in reading, writing, listening and speaking, simultaneously developing intercultural competence. The programme is developed around the textbook Connexions, Methode de francais and based on the CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Language) used for international standardization of pedagogy of European languages around the world," adds the press statement.

Objectives of IGNOU french spanish language course

In this course students will develop their linguistic and socio-cultural competencies, at the beginner level, in the target language that will allow them to communicate with Spanish speakers in the activities related to daily life.

In this course students will develop communication skills at the breakthrough level, which will allow them to establish a successful communication related to daily life tasks

IGNOU online certificate programme in French and spanish: Check eligibility and fee structure

Eligibility: 10+2 or Equivalent, with the knowledge of English

10+2 or Equivalent, with the knowledge of English Fee Structure: Rs. 4,500/- for full programme.

In case of any doubts, teh programme coordiantor can be contacted. For the above-mentioned posts, the programme coordinator is Vikash Kumar Singh. He can be reached at vikashsingh@ignou.ac.in Ph. : 011-29571640, 29571631.

Here is the direct link to take admission