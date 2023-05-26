Last Updated:

IIRF Rankings 2023: Dhirubhai Institute Tops Overall List, JNU Is Best Central University

As per IIRF April 2023 rankings, JNU has topped the list of overall central universities in India. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute tops overall university list.

Nandini Verma
IIRF Rankings

IMAGE: Dhirubhai Ambani Institute website


Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its latest rankings of Universities. As per IIRF April 2023 rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has topped the list of overall central universities in India with the highest points. Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University have clinched the second and third ranks, respectively. Jamia Millia Islamia, the University of Hyderabad, and Delhi University have secured the 4th, 5th, and 6th ranks, respectively. 

Top Universities in India (Overall)

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) University (Gandhinagar) has emerged as the top university in India (overall). Ashoka University, Sonipat, and Nirma University, Ahmedabad have bagged the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively. 

Top Research University (Govt)

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Karnataka
  2. Homi Bhabha National Institute, Maharashtra
  3. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, Delhi
  4. Institute of Chemical Technology, Maharashtra
  5. Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai

Top Research Universities (Private)

  1. Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Gandhinagar
  2. Shiv Nadar University, Dadri, UP
  3. Shoolini University, Solan

Top Deemed Universities (Govt, Pvt & Public) (Overall)

  • Indian Institute of Science, IISc (Bengaluru)
  • Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa (New Delhi)
  • Homi Bhabha National Institute (Mumbai)
  • Tata Institute of Social Sciences, TISS (Mumbai)
  • Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (Mumbai)
