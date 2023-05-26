IIRF Rankings 2023: Dhirubhai Institute Tops Overall List, JNU Is Best Central University

Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) has released its latest rankings of Universities. As per IIRF April 2023 rankings, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has topped the list of overall central universities in India with the highest points. Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University have clinched the second and third ranks, respectively. Jamia Millia Islamia, the University of Hyderabad, and Delhi University have secured the 4th, 5th, and 6th ranks, respectively.

Top Universities in India (Overall)

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) University (Gandhinagar) has emerged as the top university in India (overall). Ashoka University, Sonipat, and Nirma University, Ahmedabad have bagged the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

Top Research University (Govt)

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Karnataka Homi Bhabha National Institute, Maharashtra Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, Delhi Institute of Chemical Technology, Maharashtra Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai

Top Research Universities (Private)

Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT), Gandhinagar Shiv Nadar University, Dadri, UP Shoolini University, Solan

Top Deemed Universities (Govt, Pvt & Public) (Overall)