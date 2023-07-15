'IIT Goes Global': IIT Delhi Signs MoU With Abu Dhabi To Set Up Its International Campus

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be setting up another international campus. After IIT Madras, IIT Delhi signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Education and Knowledge Department, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for setting up an international campus of IIT Delhi there. Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the MoU during his visit to UAE today.

"This marks a significant stride in our educational internationalisation and is testament to India’s innovation prowess. Education is the bond that unites us, it's the spark that ignites innovation. Together, we will leverage this power for mutual prosperity and global betterment," Prime MInister Narendra Modi tweeted.

"Yet another #IITGoesGlobal! MoU for establishment of @iitdelhi campus in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji unfolds a new chapter in internationalisation of India’s education. An exemplar of #NewIndia’s innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of - friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," union education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted on Saturday.

IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi: Courses offered

IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi will offer courses for master's and bachelor's programmes. The master's level programme is scheduled to begin in January 2024. Bachelor's level programme will begin in September 2024. Students from both countries will benefit from this collaboration. Degrees will be conferred by IIT Delhi.

IIT Madras in Tanzania

Earlier this month, IIT Madras started the admission process for its first international campus in Zanzibar Island, Tanzania. IITMZ offers master's level and bachelor's level programmes. The registration process is currently underway. Classes are scheduled to begin in October 2023. There are 50 seats for UG programmes and 20 for PG programmes.

This move signifies a significant expansion of the prestigious IIT system beyond Indian borders, fostering educational collaboration and opportunities in the region. Zanzibar will become one of three international campuses for IIT, alongside Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur.