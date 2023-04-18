IIT Kanpur Admissions For 8 EMaster Courses For Professionals Begins, No GATE Score Needed

Quick links:
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched 8 e Masters programmes for graduates and master's degree holders. GATE scores are not required to take admission to these programs. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is April 20. These programmes are online and executive-friendly. Candidates can learn with the flexibility to complete the program between 1 - 3 years. Classes will begin on July 3, 2023. Aspirants can apply online at https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/.
Candidates will be selected based on academic and professional background and test, and interview where necessary. No GATE required.
Candidates can complete this degree in a minimum of 4 quarters (1 year) and a maximum of 12 quarters (3 years). A module entails 8 weeks of teaching followed by an examination period of 2 weeks.
Application fee ₹1500 (to be paid during application submission)
Registration Fee To be paid within 1 week of selection - ₹40,000
Admission Fee To be paid to complete enrollment - ₹1,60,000
Module Fee To be paid at the beginning of every quarter based on no. of modules selected (Total 12 Modules) - ₹5,40,000
i.e., ₹45,000 per module
Quarter Fee
To be paid at the beginning of every quarter- ₹60,000 i.e., ₹15,000 per quarter
Total Fee- ₹8,00,000
For every additional quarter, fees of Rs 15,000 will be applicable.