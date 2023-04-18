IIT Kanpur Admissions For 8 EMaster Courses For Professionals Begins, No GATE Score Needed

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has launched 8 e Masters programmes for graduates and master's degree holders. GATE scores are not required to take admission to these programs. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply is April 20. These programmes are online and executive-friendly. Candidates can learn with the flexibility to complete the program between 1 - 3 years. Classes will begin on July 3, 2023. Aspirants can apply online at https://emasters.iitk.ac.in/.

IIT Kanpur eMasters Programmes

Sustainable Construction Practices and Project Management Economics and Finance for Businesses Economics, Finance & Data Analysis Economics, Finance & Public Policy Communication Systems Quantitative Finance and Risk Management Data Science and Business Analytics Financial Technology & Management

Eligibility Criteria

Bachelor's Degree (4 years program) or a Masters Degree in the relevant discipline with at least 55% marks or 5.5/10 CPI.

Minimum of 2 years of work experience (You need not be currently employed to be eligible).

Candidates with relevant experience will be preferred.

Please refer to the respective program page to learn more about any program-specific eligibility criteria.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on academic and professional background and test, and interview where necessary. No GATE required.

Duration of the programmes

Candidates can complete this degree in a minimum of 4 quarters (1 year) and a maximum of 12 quarters (3 years). A module entails 8 weeks of teaching followed by an examination period of 2 weeks.

Application Fees

Application fee ₹1500 (to be paid during application submission)

Registration Fee To be paid within 1 week of selection - ₹40,000

Admission Fee To be paid to complete enrollment - ₹1,60,000

Module Fee To be paid at the beginning of every quarter based on no. of modules selected (Total 12 Modules) - ₹5,40,000

i.e., ₹45,000 per module

Quarter Fee

To be paid at the beginning of every quarter- ₹60,000 i.e., ₹15,000 per quarter

Total Fee- ₹8,00,000

For every additional quarter, fees of Rs 15,000 will be applicable.