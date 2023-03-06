IIT Madras Online Program In BSc Electronic Systems Launched By Education Minister

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday launched the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems programme at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras via video conferencing. IIT Madras is offering BS in Electronic Systems programme for students who have passed class 12th with physics and mathematics subjects. Candidates without JEE main scores can also apply for the course.

"Congratulate IIT Madras for this course in line with all the recommendations of NEP~quality, affordability, equity, employability, multiple entry-exit. I am sure more institutions will come up with such programmes for realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of Vikasit Bharat. In this era of innovation and research when we are coming up with initiatives like Digital University, this new-age course will give further impetus to enhancing the reach of quality and affordable education till the last mile as well as boosting employability," education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

"In addition to the certificate, diploma, degree level programme for the online BS course launched today, also suggest @iitmadras family to design a most basic module for all those who aspire to equip themselves with relevant skills of the digital and electronics ecosystem. India should not only remain a consumer of technology but also build its own manpower. This online course by @iitmadras will serve the dual purpose of improving competencies of our existing workforce and preparing the workforce of the future," the education minster tweeted.

IIT Madras online Bsc course in Electronic Systems

Students will get options to exit earlier in the foundation, diploma or BSc degree level. Eligible and interested students can check the course credits, subjects, fees etc. on the official website of IIT Madras. This is the second BS programme being launched after the BS programme in data science and applications. The institute informed that currently, 17,000 students are studying in the first BS programme.

Eligibility criteria

Anyone with Class 12 (or equivalent) irrespective of age, role, or geographical location can apply. School students who have appeared for their Class 11 final exams (with Physics and Mathematics as their subjects of study) can apply. Those who qualify can join the programme after passing Class 12.