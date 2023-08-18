IIT Madras Pravartak Invites Applications For ‘Out Of The Box Thinking’ Online Course

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has invited online applications for the ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ (OOBT) through Mathematics Course, which is aimed at nurturing creative thinking. The course is being made available in online mode, free of cost, to everyone in India as well as in foreign countries. The four graded independent levels of the courses will be easily accessible to students, professionals, and researchers.

About the programme

The OOBT program comprises four levels, each lasting 10 weeks with periodic assessments and solutions. The final examination, conducted in select cities across India, is proctored. Successful candidates will receive a Grade Certificate issued by IITM Pravartak based on exam performance.

IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation is actively conducting examinations for Levels 3 and 4 with registrations open from 14th August to 20th September 2023. Interested individuals can register here through the following: https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.

IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.

Emphasizing the course’s importance, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “This Course is first-of-its-kind in India and will make a major impact in the coming days. We will see the benefits in the next few years. This course is being offered free of cost. This course will greatly benefit the School and College students, especially those residing in rural India. Thinking different is crucial for innovation leading to entrepreneurship. Training the young mind to thinking differently will, in the long run, yield creative youth for our nation.”

In parallel, IITM Pravartak is seeking registrations for the next batch ‘Out of the Box Thinking’ Course for the Levels 1 and 2, which is open from August 15 to September 16, 2023. Interested individuals can register through the following link: https://pravartak.org.in/out-of-box-thinking.

Speaking about the need for such courses, Shri Sadagopan Rajesh, Director of Aryabhatta Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Mathematics Educator, said, “Do you know that problem solvers are now in great demand in various sectors of the modern era? Mathematical ways of thinking are more valuable than exposure to mathematical thought. While engaged in thinking, surprising connections are obtained and it is a source of absorbing interest. Thus, it becomes imperative to focus on the logical segment of Mathematics - the study of facts and facts on figures, which is important in everyone’s career. Do you know that there are very interesting, connected facts that can be realised from: A lift movement, mountain trekking, status of a bulb, tiling, air travel, security code, etc…? the list is indeed long! This has brought the development of OOBT (OUT OF THE BOX THINKING THROUGH MATHEMATICS) courses that will be NICE (New, Inspiring, Challenging and Engaging) to all!”