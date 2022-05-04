IIT Madras To Teach Online Computer Science Course For Free

In a bid to provide high-quality education to more and more students in the rural part of India, the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has decided to teach its Computer Science courses in an online mode. Also, IIT Madras has announced that these courses will be absolutely free of charge. IIT Madras has kept zero fees for the course so that they are easily accessible to all the students.

A website dedicated to core courses for computer science has also been created by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering of IITM. Notably, through this online portal, students from all across India will be able to gain access to educational institutes and others as well who are interested in the programme. The computer science courses that will be available to students on the portal include programming, data structures, and computer organisation and algorithms. All those students who are interested in applying for online courses offered by IIT Madras can take part in these computer science courses by visiting the official portal at nsm.iitm.ac.in/cse/.

Currently, the department is working on the portal and is looking for ways to add more content for those students. The CSE department of IIT Madras is also planning to engage senior students to conduct live tutorial sessions where doubts related to the course will also be clarified. Notably, each session of courses will be available on the YouTube recordings of live lectures that will be taught to students at IIT Madras.

"The recordings of live lectures for CSE core courses at the undergraduate level and the graduate level, by the faculty of the department, are expected to be helpful to the students in engineering colleges to learn the underlying concepts and principles of the subjects of these courses in the right manner," said Professor C. Chandra Sekhar, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CSE at IIT Madras.